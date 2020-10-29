Sutphen Corporation Breaks Industry Record

DUBLIN, OH—Sutphen Corporationhas announced that its new Sutphen Industrial Solutions pumper broke the industry’s record with a third-party rating of 6,000 gpm from draft.

While officially rated at 6,000 gpm from draft, the industrial pumper can flow more than 6,500 gpm from draft with unmatched abilities to pump from a pressurized source.

“As we continue to innovate and build our industrial portfolio, this record-setting apparatus solidifies Sutphen as a leader in the industrial fire industry,” said Zach Rudy, Sutphen’s director of sales and marketing. “Between our renowned pumpers and world-class aerials, we provide our customers with the best options in the industrial fire market.”

Built on a Sutphen extreme-duty, Monarch chassis, the #304 stainless steel industrial body was manufactured for the extreme conditions found on an industrial fireground. Complete with a Double Thunder, Hale’s 6,000-gpm midship pump and a direct-inject foam system, the unit highlights Sutphen’s abilities to integrate innovation into every aspect of its trucks.

“We are proud to have participated in bringing this powerful, high-quality, heavy-duty industrial pumper to the market,” said Jim Kirvida, leader Sutphen Industrial Solutions. “Collaboration between our two like-minded engineering and manufacturing teams resulted in a record-breaking rating of 6,000+ gpm, proving Sutphen a respected leader in the industrial fire market.”

Sutphen and its network of dealers are currently demonstrating the unit across the country while it awaits a buyer. The demonstration unit is available for an accelerated delivery.

For more information, visit https://www.sutphen.com/in-stock/demo-479-industrial-pumper/.