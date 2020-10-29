Training Minutes: Shooting the Ladder

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Mike Ciampo and his crew demonstrate how firefighters can “shoot” a ground ladder under overhead obstructions such as power lines, or even place the ladder under a dangling victim.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Truck Company Operations: Overhead Obstructions

Truck Company Ops: Rooftop Obstructions

ALSO

Training Minutes: HUD Windows