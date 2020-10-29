Man Killed in Norman (OK) Apartment Fire

Jamie Berry

The Norman Transcript, Okla.

(TNS)

A man was found dead Wednesday night following a fire at a Norman apartment complex, according to the Norman Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mike Wilson said the department received a call at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday at Cottonwood Ridge Condos near Boyd Street and 12th Avenue Southeast. Fire crews responded within four minutes.

Wilson said 18 firefighters responded from three stations. EMSSTAT was on scene with an ambulance and supervisor.

Norman Police Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen said four patrol officers responded to the fire department’s initial mutual aid request, and several investigators responded once a body was found.

Wilson said the fire was contained to a bedroom in a single unit, and a male victim was found inside. No more details are available about the victim at this time.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating.

