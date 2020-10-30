Partial Crane Collapse in Manhattan; Debris Rains from Skyscraper

John Annese

New York Daily News

An unstable crane rained debris from an under-construction skyscraper in Midtown Thursday night, police said.

The crane, attached to an 85-story luxury apartment tower on W. 57th St. near Sixth Ave., partially collapsed, sending debris crashing to the ground, officials said.

Video posted to Twitter by TV personality Keith Olberman showed the crane swaying.

Olberman said two pieces from the crane, each about eight feet in size, fell to the ground.

Police have not reported any injuries.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.