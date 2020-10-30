Three Hospitalized, Dozens Displaced After NC Apartment Complex Fire

According to a report from FOX8, three people were hospitalized after a fire struck an Astor Dowdy Apartments building in High Point, North Carolina, at around midnight on Friday morning.

High Point Fire Department crews responded to an electrical fire on the fourth-floor laundry room in Astor Dowdy Apartments.

A sprinkler was able to extinguish the flames. However, smoke and water caused come damage.

The three people hospitalized had nonlife-threatening injuries, while two people were treated on scene. All five had suffered smoke inhalation.

In addition, residents from 35 units were forced to evacuate and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

