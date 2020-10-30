Berks County (PA) Fire Companies Receive Grants

Ron Devlin

A $60,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development will give the Mount Penn Fire Company a badly needed budgetary boost, officials said Thursday

Fire Chief Timothy Waldman said the grant will allow the department to replace a 20-year-old utility vehicle.

“This apparatus is particularly busy responding to the many medical-assist emergencies we are called to, and a replacement is very much needed,” Waldman said. “2020 has been an especially challenging year for the dedicated volunteers here at Mount Penn, and these funds will be put to good use.”

State Rep. Mark Rozzi said the DCED grant had been approved Thursday.

“This grant will provide Mount Penn Fire Company with the money it required for improvements, equipment acquisitions and a much-needed repair to a fire truck,” Rozzi said. “It will allow emergency personnel and vehicles to return to the roads to protect and serve local residents.”

Firefighter Tom Staron noted that a blown motor on the company’s ladder truck threw the budget into a tailspin at the start of the year.

Then, COVID-19 struck.

“This grant lets us purchase the vehicle we had planned,” he said. “We are still 100% volunteer, and this is a huge boost to our guys and local taxpayers.”

In a separate announcement, Pennsylvania American Water awarded $140,000 in grants to 144 fire and rescue units through its Fire And Rescue Grant Program.

The grants were awarded to units in Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

In Berks, the fire departments in Wyomissing and Exeter and Spring townships received grants.

“We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for emergency responders and that this funding will provide significant support to our communities,” said Mike Doran, company president. “This increase in funding reflects how highly we regard our fire department partners.”

