Hurricane Sandy: Eight Years Later, Staten Island Pauses to Remember Those Lost

Jordan Hafizi

Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

(TNS)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Between the Sept. 11 attacks, Hurricane Sandy and now the coronavirus pandemic, Staten Island has seen its share of large-scale tragedies this century which robbed us of beloved relatives and neighbors and brought life grinding to a halt.

Thursday marks eight years since Sandy’s storm surge slammed our shores, causing unparalleled destruction and claiming the lives of 24 Staten Islanders — more victims than on any other borough.

Thousands of houses were damaged, countless cars flipped, people were trapped, and irreplaceable items were lost forever.

Eight years later we remember the whipping winds, fierce rain and relentless storm surge only beat by the perseverance and sense of community that ensued in the days, weeks and months after.

For many, eight years ago, the lights would shut off and not return for days.

Like many significant moments in history, most people have their own personal story of that night and the days that followed. People recall who they were with, where they were and the property damage that occurred to them or a loved one.

For many, eight years ago, it would be the last time speaking to a loved one who perished on that fateful day.

As the years seem to fly by, we continue to be inspired by the rescue workers who put their lives on the line, the grit of Staten Islanders who were so determined to come together and rebuild and we also remember the 24 victims of all ages whose lives were taken.

59-year-old Patricia Bevan, who was a homeowner, sister and aunt, of Midland Beach.

Sister and brother, Charlotte Brewster, 74, and David Haggarty, 65, of Midland Beach.

Walter J. Colborne, 89, and his wife of 26 years, Marie Colborne, 66, of Great Kills.

A “kind and gentle-soul” and a beloved uncle, Eugene Contrubis, 62, of Midland Beach.

George Dresch, 55, and his daughter, Angela Dresch, 13, of Tottenville.

Father and son, John K. Filipowicz Sr., 51, and John C. Filipowicz Jr., 20, who were found locked in each other’s embrace, of Oakwood Beach.

A happy lady who regularly tended to her neighborhood’s lot, Anna Gesso, 62, of Midland Beach.

Artur Kasprzak, 28, was a graduate of the College of Staten Island, former NYPD officer, and loved boyfriend of South Beach.

Devoted to his partner and his home, David B. Maxwell, 66, of Midland Beach.

Husband and father of three, Leonard Montalto, 53, of Oakwood Beach.

Beloved sons and brothers, Brendan Moore, 2, and Connor Moore, 4, the youngest victims.

Ella Norris, 89, a great-grandmother and lover of cooking, of Ocean Breeze.

Grandfather and retired firefighter, George O’Regan, 79, of Rosebank.

John “Jack” Paterno, 65, of Midland Beach, who was “colorful” and “strongwilled.”

73-year-old Anastasia Rispoli, of Midland Beach.

James Rossi, 85, also known as “Uncle Jimmy,” of Ocean Breeze.

61-year-old loving husband and father, Andrew Sammarco, of South Beach.

Beatrice Spagnuolo, 79, of Midland Beach, a homemaker who loved cooking, her children and her grandchildren.

Frank Suber, 55, a “gracious man” who was homeless.

