Marion County (FL) Fire Rescue Purchases 70 Active Air Purification Systems

OCALA, FL—E-ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, has received an order for 70 Active Air Purification Systems to be installed into existing fire and rescue apparatus by Marion County (FL) Fire Rescue.

The Active Air Purification System kills 99 percent of pathogens, including COVID-19, in the air and on surfaces delivering better air quality and a safer cab environment. Designed with advanced photohydroionization™ (PHI) and UV technology, this system also offers:

Proven reduction in sneeze germs by 99% within three feet*

Proven efficiency on microbes (3rd party tested on H1N1, Avian Flu, sneeze test)

Proven impact on odor reduction

The compact design of the Active Air Purification System allows it to be placed in multiple locations within the cab while still achieving the same results, giving the Marion County fleet management team the flexibility needed when retrofitting the system into its existing vehicles. Funding for the units is made possible through the county from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Marion County Fire Rescue has put in place a plan to outfit all transport units and fire apparatus with the air purification units,” said Division Chief Drew Rogers with Marion County Fire Rescue. “These units safely sanitize the interior of the apparatus and combat communicable diseases. This addition to our frontline apparatus will increase safety for both our first responders and the citizens we transport.”

“E-ONE is proud to partner with Marion County Fire Rescue on the industry-leading Active Air Purification System,” said Larry Daniels, E-ONE’s Director of Sales. “Our first responders deserve every defense possible against harmful pathogens. This technology will provide a safer environment to and from incidents and anytime they are in the truck. Protecting the safety of our first responders is a priority for Marion County and for E-ONE. We are proud to serve our first responders as they protect and serve our citizens.”

