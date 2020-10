Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Getting into the spooky spirit of my favorite time of year!! Watch for full moons and empty coffee pots, everybody:)



Happy Halloween, and be safe out there!

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

https://paul-combs-studio-7.myshopify.com/.

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: Gallows Humor

Drawn by Fire: Firehouse Pumpkins

Drawn by Fire: Those Darn Kids

Drawn by Fire: The Mask