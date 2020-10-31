Nearly 100 Firefighters Battle Fire that Engulfs Los Angeles (CA) Building

#DTLA; Here’s a 2 min #PIO overview of tonight‘s #GreaterAlarm structure fire🔥. Fire blew through the roof and into the night sky 🌃 as @LAFD #firefighters battled to save clothing businesses in Downtown #LosAngeles. pic.twitter.com/41x2T50Ani — 🅔🅡🅘🅚 🅢🅒🅞🅣🅣 (@PIOErikScott) October 31, 2020

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

Andrew J. Campa

Los Angeles Times

(TNS)

Nearly 100 Los Angeles city firefighters are battling a fire that engulfed a downtown building late Friday night.

By 10:02 p.m., only small pockets of flames were left at the one-story structure at 917 S. San Julian Street. There were no serious injuries, though one firefighter was treated for a heat-related illness and was in “fair condition,” according to fire officials.

Firefighters arrived a little after 8 p.m. and found “pressurized smoke showing from the roof,” according to a department statement.

By 8:23 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a “greater alarm” structure fire, which means between nine and 15 fire companies were called to the scene.

In total 99 firefighters were assigned to the effort, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters advanced into the concrete building to locate the source of the fire. They were unable to find it, though fire officials said it may have been “overhead in a possible mezzanine.”

Eventually, as conditions in the building deteriorated and became more dangerous, firefighters left the structure at around 8:36 p.m., adopting a defensive posture outside of the building as water was blasted through entrances.

