Firefighters Make Progress on Blue Ridge, Silverado (CA) Fires

Firefighters report they are making progress on the Blue Ridge and Silverado fires, reports Orange County Register.

The Silverado Fire is 70% and holding at 12,591 burned acres. The fire has damaged nine homes and destroyed three structures and two minor structures. That fire also badly injured two firefighters who are still hospitalized. The Blue Ridge Fire is 53% contained and grew slightly to 14,365 acres.

Powerful winds had grown the size of both fires. Cal Fire estimates that both fires will be contained by Nov. 10.

RELATED

Chief: Firefighters Injured in Silverado Fire Are ‘Fighting for Their Lives’

Metal Sheeting in Garden Started Silverado Fire

Silverado Fire Burns 1500 Acres