Tenant Rescued From Apartment Fire in Reading (PA)

Jeremy Long

Reading Eagle, Pa.

(TNS)

A man had to be rescued from a two-alarm building fire in Reading early Saturday morning.

City fire crews were dispatched to 907 Franklin St. shortly after 4 a.m. for reports of fire in the apartment house, said city Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.

He said most of the residents were out of the building, thanks to smoke detectors, when crews arrived but one resident was brought down by firefighters using an extension ladder in the back of the building. The resident was evaluated at a hospital.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the flames.

A second alarm was dispatched shortly after crews arrived.

“There was hidden fire,” Searfoss said. “It was moving through void spaces and we had to expose flooring and ceiling. It was a little more laborious.”

Searfoss estimated 12 to 14 people were displaced by the fire and the damage was nearly $40,000. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building is off-limits until repairs can be made, he said.

Late Saturday morning a restoration crew got to work boarding up windows as items from inside the house laid on the sidewalk.

“There were issues with content in the rooms,” Searfoss said. “It made it a little difficult to move around, but that is to be expected in a rooming house. Everything they own is in those rooms.”

Despite the challenges, crews prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

“They got water on the fire fast and stopped it from spreading,” Searfoss said. “Credit to the guys for working hard.”

———

©2020 the Reading Eagle (Reading, Pa.)

Visit the Reading Eagle (Reading, Pa.) at readingeagle.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.