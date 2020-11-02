Two Firefighters Injured at Holland (MI) House Fire

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

HOLLAND, MI – A pair of firefighters were injured as they helped to put out a fire at a Holland home.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 the Holland Fire Department was dispatched for a report of a residential fire in the 400 block of College Avenue.

Callers told dispatch the back of the house was on fire.

The first unit that arrived four minutes after the initial call advised the back of the home was “well involved” with fire, per a Holland Fire Department news release.

It was believed all residents inside the home were able to escape before the department’s arrival, but firefighters worked to search to confirm the information and put out the flames.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but crews remained at the home to extinguish fire that’d extended into the walls, second floor, as well as some attic spaces.

“Quick action by firefighters prevented the wind driven fire from extending into other residences in close proximity to this structure,” the release states.

The National Weather Servicereportedsustained winds of 17 miles per hour at the time of the fire, with gusts of 38 MPH.

No one inside the home was injured.

One firefighter was injured when a portion of ceiling collapsed as crews worked inside the home. A second firefighter sustained a minor hand injury.

The home did have working smoke alarms. Significant fire and smoke damage took place throughout the home, per the release.

The fire appeared to have originated in the rear of the home, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined by the department’s fire marshal.

Firefighters with the Holland Township, Park Township, and Graafschap fire departments provided mutual aid on scene and for coverage of additional calls along with help from the Holland Police Department, AMR, HDPS Victim’s Advocates, Ottawa County Volunteer Services, and the American Red Cross.

Holland firefighters were also busy Halloween night as they were able to quickly extinguish a fire shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in a mobile home park off Lincoln Avenue.

Damage was contained to the rear of the unit, with firefighters able to stop the spread of flames to three adjacent mobile homes. No injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters.

The cause of the mobile home fire also remains under investigation.

Holland police, AMR, and Graafschap Fire Department provided assistance at the scene and standby at a fire station in case of additional EMS or fire calls in the city during the incident.

