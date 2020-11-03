Spartan Emergency Response® Focuses on Florida Sales with REV Technical Center

Brandon, SD—Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and manufacturer of fire apparatus, today announced that REV Technical Center (RTC) will sell and service the full portfolio of Spartan ER fire apparatus including aerials, pumpers, rescues, tankers, and wildland units throughout Florida.

Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, RTC also represents fellow REV Group brands for fire apparatus and ambulances. The experienced sales team works closely with customers to determine the optimal product designs for their specific needs. RTC also serves as a one-stop shop for after-market parts support, including major component and accessory manufacturers to support customers’ fleet maintenance operations. In addition, RTC stocks spare parts unique to the fire service vocation including emergency lighting, plumbing, electrical systems, and hydraulic components to ensure customers’ apparatus stays on the road.

With satellite facilities in Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee, RTC provides full service technical repair and maintenance services including complete apparatus refurbishment, collision repairs, and remounts. Additionally, the RTC has mobile service technicians who are available 24/7 to keep apparatus in mission-ready condition. RTC technicians are factory-trained, EVT-certified, and ASE-certified.

“We are excited to partner with REV Technical Center to expand our apparatus sales in Florida, including our new product such as NXT Custom Pumper™ and NXT 110’ Aerial™,” said Chris Wade, Director of Sales of Spartan Emergency Response. “In addition to sales capabilities, RTC is the right fit for Spartan ER with its complete service and after-market parts infrastructure to support existing Spartan units as well as future new deliveries.”

