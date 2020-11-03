Petzl America and CMC End 30-year Collaboration

Salt Lake City, UT and Santa Barbara, CA—After 30 years of fruitful partnership, both Petzl America and CMC have decided to become respectful competitors in the manufacturing and distribution of work-at-height, rope access, and rescue equipment in the North American market and beyond.

“Our two companies’ competing product lines have created a complex brand positioning in the industries we both serve. We have enjoyed our mutually beneficial relationship with CMC over many years. We now believe that the time is right for our two businesses to take separate retail paths,” said John Pieper, Managing Director for Petzl America’s Professional Division.

“We have great respect for the Petzl team and have enjoyed the relationship started many years ago. We believe that healthy competition yields great products for all customers,” said Jason Lusk, Director of Product Strategy at CMC.

Effective January 2021, Petzl products will no longer be available for purchase through CMC.

