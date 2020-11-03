Bowen Valley (OR) Firefighters Track Down, Douse Fire

Chris Collins

Baker City Herald, Ore.

(TNS)

Two Bowen Valley firefighters who persevered until finding flames in the forest Thursday were able to contain the spread to about a 30-foot circle on U.S. Forest Service property in the Black Mountain area.

Chris Galiszewski, Bowen Valley Fire Protection District chief, said he and another firefighter thought they were looking for a fire on Denny Creek when they got the fire report about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

And although the Bowen Valley Fire District boundary stops about 3 miles up Denny Creek, the two continued on about 10 miles up the creek and on to Forest Service ground where they had been directed by a second reporter.

Galiszewski said the fire, which was still burning when they arrived, apparently was started perhaps as a warming fire by woodcutters who had been in the area. It was left unattended and had begun to spread.

The fire was burning on the ridgeline about a mile from a group of houses, Galiszewski said.

The firefighters stayed in the area until about 6 p.m. Thursday ensuring the fire was out and would not spread among the dry, pine needle covered ground and into the trees.

Forest Service employees were scheduled to check on the site Friday.

Galiszewski cautioned those going into the woods — as always — to make sure their fires are out before leaving the area.

“It’s still really dry up there,” he said.

