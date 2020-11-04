Four Homes Damaged in Noe Valley (CA) Fire, One Firefighter Injured

Amy Graff

A three-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood damaged four homes early Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The blaze was first reported on the 4200 block of 23rd Street near Eureka at about 2:12 a.m.; it was contained by 2:45 a.m.

Information on the Citizen mobile app, which sends safety alerts to nearby users, said the fire started in the garage.

One firefighter was injured in the incident, but is expected to recover. Six adults have been displaced.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter said in a live feed posted on the Citizen appthat four homes were impacted, including two homes with minor damage, a two-story home with major damage, and a three-story Victorian with extensive damage in the upper floors.

On Wednesday morning after 7:30 a.m., an engine was still on the block with crews cleaning up.

Baxter asked people to avoid the area Wednesday.

