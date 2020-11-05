Thirty-Five Firefighters Respond to Raleigh (NC) House Fire

According to a report from CBS17, an accidental fire displaced two people and severely damaged a home in west Raleigh, North Carolina, just outside Cary on Thursday morning.

Raleigh Fire Department (RFD) crews responded to the fire call for the 1100 block of Garnet Ridge Way at 2:11 a.m. They spent about 25 minutes fighting the intense flames before bringing the fire under control.

Approximately 35 RFD firefighters responded to the call.

Two residents were displaced from the home, which suffered damage to 75 percent of the building, which is now uninhabitable.

Although fire officials listed the cause of the fire as “accidental,” they still are investigating its origins. No injuries were reported.

