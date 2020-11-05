Merger Approved for Two Santa Cruz County (CA) Fire Agencies

Jessica A. York

Santa Cruz Sentinel, Calif.

(TNS)

SANTA CRUZ — The countdown to a merger between two neighboring Santa Cruz County fire agencies has begun, its momentum only to be halted by significant late-organized public opposition.

The Santa Cruz Local Agency Formation Commission voted unanimously Wednesday morning to approve a years-in-the-making proposal to conjoin Central and Aptos/La Selva fire protection districts by early next year. The combined fire district, named “Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County,” would cover nearly 40 square miles of Santa Cruz County and provide services to more than 90,000 residents in Capitola, Live Oak, Soquel, Aptos, Rio Del Mar and La Selva Beach according to a report by agency Executive Officer Joe Serrano.

The state-empowered Local Agency Formation Commission oversees jurisdictional boundary modifications.

“This collaborative effort will preserve the current levels of service, maintain local demand expectations and continue the existing funding sources while maximizing economies of scale, combining best practices and ultimately lead to cost-savings,” Serrano’s report concluded.

Merger history

Already, in April 2019, the Aptos/La Selva and Central fire protection districts had merged their operations, ahead of its formalization. The internal “consolidation” allowed the two fire districts to share space and resources under a shared services agreement adopted by both district boards, according to Serrano’s report. Even before that, both agencies are the products of several earlier fire district mergers, ongoing since the 1980s.

Commissioner Zach Friend, also 2nd District Santa Cruz County Supervisor, predicted that the merged agencies would be “the most robust prevention operations training and even, from a financial standpoint, solvent organization from a fire perspective within the county.”

“We are a county that, these are departments, as Mr. Serrano had noted, that have a history of merging,” Friend said. “But combined, they really will be the model agency countywide to look toward. They already lead in a lot of respects, but together and combined, as has been seen with the work they’ve already done on the managerial side and on the prevention side.”

Commissioner and Santa Cruz County 1st District Supervisor John Leopold, in what he said is likely his last meeting serving on the body after Tuesday’s election, commended the work of all involved.

“I’m very proud of the work that this commission has done and proud to see these kind of good government and efficient government services work happening,” Leopold said.

Earlier in the meeting, Leopold raised concerns echoed by some of his peers about one missing piece of the planned merger — a unified labor contract for firefighters from both agencies.

“I do wonder whether there’ll be an incentive for people in the consolidated district to get hired under one contractor or the other, or are they the same now?” Commission Chairman Roger Anderson asked.

Aptos/La Selva fire district Interim Chief Don Jarvis said the two agencies’ compensation differed. While his Aptos/La Selva firefighter contract favored relatively higher wages and a lower tier of benefits, Central Fire’s contract had “slightly lower” wages, but higher benefits. He added that a task force including members of each board and labor representatives were meeting to negotiate a new combined contract, but if no resolution could be found, a new joint contract would be drawn up once existing agreements expired at the end of 2021.

New agency look

Going forward, the newly merged agency will maintain the same existing property tax rates and its combined 103 active employees, plus 15 pay-per-call firefighters positions, but would reduce its two interim chief positions into one overall fire chief. Any reduction in the number of positions will be accomplished through future attrition or job reassignment, per the agreement.

The districts’ governance boards will be merged into a “successor” board with three Aptos/La Selva members and two Central Fire members. In its 2022 election, the board will transition to one where seats are elected by-district, rather than at large, with district borders determined by the successor board. Employees will maintain their existing pension benefits. A combined seven fire stations will continue their existing operations.

The next steps in the merger process include a 30-day review process, through Dec. 4, where any person or affected agency may file a written request with the executive officer requesting amendments to or reconsideration of the resolution. After that, from Dec. 4 to Jan. 6, a protest period will allow affected residents within the affected area to voice their opposition through written dissent. A protest hearing will be held on Jan. 6 where, if more than half of the more than 52,000 affected registered voters or landowners have submitted opposition to the proposal, the effort will be halted. If there is less than 25% opposition, the project will move forward. Finally, if there is between a 25% and 50% rate of opposition — 13,000 to 25,000 opponents — the issue goes to a public vote.

———

©2020 the Santa Cruz Sentinel (Scotts Valley, Calif.)

Visit the Santa Cruz Sentinel (Scotts Valley, Calif.) at www.santacruzsentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.