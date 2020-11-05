On the Pandemic: Yuba City (CA) Fire Chief Jesse Alexander

David Wilson

Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.

Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said that, in fire service, the best decisions are made based on knowledge, experience and the information on hand. When it came to the COVID-19 pandemic, initially the information was limited, meaning experience from previous pandemics had to be used.

“As our information on COVID-19 has expanded over the months, it has allowed us to have more confidence in our decision-making process and adapt to the ‘what’s working, what’s not working’ process,” Alexander said in an email.

He said his priorities are maintaining the safety of fire department personnel and maintaining continuity of government.

“This includes providing the emergency services that our community has become accustomed to,” Alexander said.

Yuba City and the Fire Department prepared early and anticipated a prolonged pandemic, according to Alexander. Because of that, he said the department has a healthy supply of personal protective equipment, safety protocols in place and a City Department Operations Center.

“One of my main concerns in regards to a prolonged pandemic is the emotional and financial toll that it is currently taking and will continue to take on the city staff and the Yuba City community,” Alexander said.

Within the department, morale remains high despite the constant exposure to COVID-19 on emergency incidents taking an emotional toll on personnel, Alexander said. To address this issue, the department established a Mental Health Task Force to assist personnel with coping and handling the additional stressors in an already stressful profession.

“One unintended consequence of the pandemic is the dramatic change it has had on the social dynamics in the fire service,” Alexander said. “Fire personnel tend to be very social individuals and feed off of camaraderie and competition.”

Right now, the department is focused on maintaining safety protocols, monitoring burn rates on PPE and performing internal contact tracing.

“My greatest concern is a significant outbreak within the fire department that results in a fatality and/or prevents us from providing our current level of service,” Alexander said. “I am encouraged by the fact that the protocols and safety procedures in place have been effective in reducing exposures within the department.”

