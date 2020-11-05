Augusta (GA) Commission OKs Study’s Recommendations on Fire Department

Susan McCord

The Augusta Commission has voted to approve findings and implement recommended changes from a study critical of the Augusta Fire Department.

Presenting for a first time to the commission Wednesday, study authors Tim McGrath and Dave Berousek of McGrath Consulting Group noted the department’s lack of chain of command, low morale and other problems.

“What I found is there was considerable dysfunction in the fire service,” McGrath said, with an amount of tumult that “is pretty exceptional.”

Among McGrath’s recommendations are:

– The fire chief has a mandatory department meeting to define a vision and address critical issues.

– Review past terminations and track new ones

– Assess and determine the amount of mandatory overtime used, and create an overtime rotation list

– Conduct an independent audit of human resource practices within the fire department

– Provide an on-site HR specialist to assist both fire officers and rank-and-file members

– Review officer descriptions to determine what the officer is responsible for and held accountable for.

Mayor Hardie Davis and commissioners butted heads over the plan during a contentious Wednesday meeting, with each offering different opinions about Fire Chief Chris James and how to address the issues.

While the department of more than 300 has an organizational structure, most of the time it is ignored at all levels, the consultants said.

“We had so many individuals tell us ‘I had the cell phone of the chief,'” McGrath said.

They’d say, “I really don’t make many decisions. I just ask the chief,” Berousek said. “Then why do we need you – what do you do?”

Morale has “never been lower,” and was a topic raised by “a vast preponderance” of those interviewed, including nearly every firefighter, non-sworn worker and staff member, said McGrath.

Berousek said he asked them what the department’s mission statement was.

“I’m not sure if I had one person read me a line,” he said. “How is it we are showing up to work and not understanding what our mission is?”

Augusta’s turnover rate of 15.4% is “pretty significant” compared to the national average of 8%, he said. “There’s got to be something going on.” James has often said turnover is high among firefighters everywhere.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy argued that two large fire departments – at Plant Vogtle and Savannah River Site – often poach Augusta firefighters after they get their training and certification here.

McGrath asked what exit interviews would say if they were being done. Firefighters typically are dedicated to protecting the communities they serve, he said.

“That pride allows them to make that decision,” he said. “If they’re leaving for money and it’s consistent, then maybe you need to look at compensation.”

The department’s insular, independent nature doesn’t help it make changes for the better, Berousek said.

“Augusta may suffer from experience that’s limited to Augusta itself,” he said. “And not having a more global or regional even southern adaptation to what is currently the trends.”

Even those recommended by James to interview lacked a positive opinion, he said.

“I would have scrutinized the list a little bit more if I gave people I wanted to speak on my behalf,” Berousek said.

Davis’ first question was whether a commissioner had emailed McGrath.

Rather than speak about the study, McGrath said “no, I need to talk with the whole commission,” he said.

“I’m appalled at somebody calling, emailing Mr. McGrath,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams, adding any changes should be left to staff to make.

“Stop putting this on the agenda until the appropriate time for it to be put on the agenda,” he said. “Either the chief is going to do what he’s supposed to do or he’s not’.”

McGrath said human resources director Anita Rookard had her “arms wrapped around” the department’s problems and recommended her to assign resources to them.

The commission voted 8-1-1 to approve adopting and implementing the study, with Dennis Williams abstaining and Ben Hasan voting no. The vote did not specify how it would be implemented.

Hasan argued that human resources needed to be able to act independently, saying the commission seemed to be “giving cover” to the chief.

