Arson Suspected After Fire Hits Oklahoma City (OK) Strip Mall

According to a report from KFOR, Oklahoma City (OK) Fire Department (OKFD) crews responded to a fire at a shopping center near N.W. 30th and May at 4 a.m. Friday morning.

When OKFD firefighters arrived on scene, they found two small fires inside a business in the center. They knocked down the fire quickly, but say the fires seriously damaged the business.

Fire investigators now say the fire is suspicious, saying that a front window and gate were broken.

Other businesses in the center also suffered some smoke damage.

