Residents Displaced After Cal City (IN) Apartment Fire

CALUMET CITY — Ten people were displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at a three-story apartment building late Thursday.

A fire started in a bedroom on the second floor of the building, in the 300 block of Memorial Drive, and spread through a hallway and to other rooms inside the apartment, Calumet City Fire Chief Bill Galgan said.

Firefighters responded to the building about 6:35 p.m. and found a window had been blown out due to the heat. The building was evacuated by the time first responders arrived.

Although the fire was contained to one apartment and extinguished, the building sustained heavy smoke and water damage, Galgan said.

Residents were injured, but one firefighter was transported to Franciscan Health Hammond for a knee injury and later released.

Investigators still were working Friday to determine what caused the fire.

The Lansing Fire Department assisted at the scene, Galgan said.

