Two Fires Strike Hartford (CT) Frog Hollow at Nearly Same Time

A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and eight people were displaced from their homes when two separate fires broke out almost simultaneously late Saturday afternoon in Hartford’s Frog Hollow section.

One blaze damaged a multifamily house on Jefferson Street, and the other badly damaged an apartment in a Park Street high-rise building.

Fire officials did not identify the firefighter or specify the medical emergency, but said it happened at the Jefferson Street fire. At 11 p.m., he was being treated at Hartford Hospital. No civilians were injured.

Firefighters were called to 24 Park Place at 5:07 p.m. because of a kitchen fire. They called a second alarm soon afterward, but stopped the fire by 5:16 p.m.

At 5:25 p.m., they got a call about a fire on the third floor of a multifamily house at 215 Jefferson St. It took about 10 minutes to get the blaze under control, they said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating, and the fire department’s special services unit is working with the American Red Cross to help the three families displaced by the Jefferson Street fire, District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said.

