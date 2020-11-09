GA Firefighter Dies from COVID Complications

A Monroe County (GA) Emergency Services firefighter has passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus in September, according to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration.

Firefighter Harold Boone, 49, while on-duty at the fire station, contracted COVID-19 from fellow firefighters who had subsequently tested positive for the virus. He passed away from the disease on November 2, 2020.

Firefighter Boone had 29 years of service.

