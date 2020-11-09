Humpday Hangout: Fast Attack as Second-Due

Join Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and the rest of the panel as they discuss the role of the second-due engine company. This discussion will cover nearly everything from response and positioning as the second-due engine company, to water supply (tank water or off the hydrant from the second-due) and hoseline selection and placement. Everyone does it differently, so listen to see how it plays out in our panel’s departments.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. Eastern or watch this space for the discussion.

Sponsored by Key Hose: www.keyhose.com

