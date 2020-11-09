MD Firefighter Injured in Fire at Four-Story Home

Donovan Conaway

A residence owned by Miracle Temple Church caught fire Saturday and left three adult residents displaced.

At around 7:15 p.m., members of the church noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911. Anne Arundel County Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and fire in the basement.

Due to the size of the four story home a working fire dispatch and tanker task was requested, county fire said.

All three residents were out prior to the arrival of fire department. They are being assisted by the Red Cross and were members of the church.

The fire was smoldering in the walls and void spaces and a second alarm was requested bringing a total of 65 firefighters to the scene. Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department of Calvert County, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department and Annapolis Fire Department assisted to control the fire.

The fire was brought under control in 90 minutes and one firefighter had a minor injury so was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center.

The fire started in the basement, but investigators are still working to discover the cause.

