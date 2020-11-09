Firefighters Rescue Two Dogs from Nashua (NH) Fire

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester

Four people were displaced and two dogs rescued in a Nashua blaze that damaged both floors of a house at 35 Fairview Ave. on Saturday, fire officials said.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m.

“Engine 6 arrived on scene to locate heavy fire from the front of the building that had extended into the interior first and second floors of the building,” a Nashua Fire Department news release stated.

Crews put out most of the exterior fire and moved into the building.

It was then firefighters located and removed two dogs from the home. Both were OK, according to the news release.

Crews worked to control the fire on the first floor while additional crews headed to the second floor.

“The bulk of the fire was extinguished and the incident placed under control 24 minutes after initial dispatch,” the news release said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s office.

©2020 The New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.)

