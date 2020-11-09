Officials: Unconscious Person Pulled from Burning Car at CT Cemetery

Tara O’Neill

NAUGATUCK — A Prospect firefighter sprang into action to rescue an unconscious person from inside a burning car at a local cemetery over the weekend, according to fire officials.

Fire units responded to a reported car fire at Grove Cemetery on Sunday, with first-arriving units confirmed a vehicle fully involved in flames and a small brush fire nearby.

When the fire broke out, officials said, Prospect Fire Department Safety Officer Jay Kolodziej was at the cemetery.

“Jay noticed smoke and went to the area to investigate, where he found the vehicle on fire,” officials said.

Having his fire department radio handy, Kolodziej called the Naugatuck dispatch number to get fire crews to the scene.

“Getting closer to the vehicle, Jay noticed an unconscious person in the car,” officials said. “Jay opened the door and pulled the person from the vehicle as flames encroached into the passenger compartment.”

Kolodiej remained at the scene with the individual until fire personnel and medics arrived. The person was taken by medics to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

“The Naugatuck Fire Department recognizes Prospect Fire Department Safety Officer Jay Kolodziej for his actions that certainly saved a life,” officials said.

