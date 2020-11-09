Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Readington Twp. (NJ) House

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Readington Township house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Readington Township police responded to a fire at a house on Meadow Road at 3:18 a.m.

While first responders were initially dispatched to respond to smoke setting off a fire alarm, at the scene they discovered the house ablaze and upgraded the fire to a level three alarm fire. More first responders were called to the scene, as well as additional tanker trucks to the absence of fire hydrants in the area.

No one was at the house at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries. Residents of the house have been displaced because of damage caused by the fire, police confirmed.

The property is currently up for sale, according to Zillow.com.

Responders arriving to the scene include Readington Township police, Whitehouse Station Fire Company, East Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Lebanon Fire Department, Califon Fire Company, Clinton Fire Department, Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company, Fairmount Fire Company, Lebanon Township Fire Department, Annandale Hose Company, Potterville Fire Company, Flagtown Fire Department, Whitehouse Rescue Squad, and the Branchburg Rescue Squad.

Readington Township police and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the fire.

Units departed the scene at approximately 9:41 a.m.

