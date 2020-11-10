Ann Arbor (MI) Home Severely Damaged by Fire

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor house was severely damaged by a fire Saturday.

Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to a home on fire at 8:39 a.m., Nov. 7 in the 2600 block of Miller Avenue.

No one was injured in the two-alarm fire, a news release from Ann Arbor Fire Department said. The house has extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is likely unintentional, Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said.

Pittsfield, Scio and Ann Arbor township fire departments, Saline Area Fire Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Huron Valley Ambulance and HART assisted at the scene.

Ypsilanti City Fire Department, Ypsilanti and Northfield township fire departments provided Ann Arbor coverage during the fire.

