MA Woman Climbs Out of Window to Escape Two-Alarm House Fire

According to a report from WHDH, a two-alarm house fire in Gardner, Massachusetts, trapped two people Monday afternoon, forcing one woman to escape through a window.

The fire occurred on Coburn Avenue, where firefighters worked to extinguish the heavy fire that tore through the rear of the structure.

Officials said neither occupant suffered any injuries, although one of the residents suffered minor hair burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

