Firefighting, News

MA Woman Climbs Out of Window to Escape Two-Alarm House Fire

According to a report from WHDH, a two-alarm house fire in Gardner, Massachusetts, trapped two people Monday afternoon, forcing one woman to escape through a window.

The fire occurred on Coburn Avenue, where firefighters worked to extinguish the heavy fire that tore through the rear of the structure.

Gardner (MA) Fire Department/Facebook

Officials said neither occupant suffered any injuries, although one of the residents suffered minor hair burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO

Training Minutes: Taking Windows and Horizontal Ventilation

Training Minutes Revisited: Trimming Windows

It’s Out the Windows

More