KS Firefighter Killed in Crash

A firefighter with the Easton Township (KS) Fire Department was killed over the weekend during a crash while he was en route to an incident scene, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Firefighter Johnny Ivison, Jr., 23, was responding to a call of a residential fire in Easton, Kansas, in his privately owned vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado Truck, when the vehicle went off the road. Firefighter Ivison attempted to correct his path, but overcorrected causing the truck to roll over numerous times, ejecting him from the vehicle. He died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Firefighter Ivison had three years of service.