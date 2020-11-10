Podcast: The Professional Volunteer Fire Department: Firefighter PPE

Firefighters know their turnout gear is very important. It certainly protects them from serious burns and other hazards associated with our firefighting profession. But when it comes to really understanding the gear, many don’t give it a second thought. Tonight’s podcast will feature Tim Pillsworth, a past chief and current volunteer firefighter and has authored many articles regarding understanding firefighting turnout gear and how it should be properly maintained and cared for. He will also be talking with host Tom Merrill the very real concerns today regarding some of the chemical agents found in the gear and steps all firefighters can take to limit any unnecessary exposures.

