Multi-Semi Crash, Fire Closes Down Cincinnati’s (OH) Brent Spence Bridge

According to a report from WCPO, two semi trucks crashed into each other Wednesday morning on the Brent Spence Bridge, causing a fire and chemical spill, forcing the closure of both the north- and south-bound lanes, which could last several hours.

BREAKING: Massive semi fire has the Brent Spence Bridge closed in both directions. Heavy black smoke is pouring over the Kentucky side. Expect multiple closures on 71/75. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/KpUNC1CSCd — Adam Schrand (@AdamSchrand) November 11, 2020 Adam Schrand/Twitter

Covington (OH) Police Captain Justin Wietholter said the semis crashed on the north side of the bridge on its lower deck. The collision started a fire, and police were forced to close the upper deck of the bridge as black smoke billowed over the bridge.

If you are looking for the best options for detours to avoid delays due to the accident on the I-75 Brent Spence Bridge & the closure of north & southbound traffic on I-75 we suggest you follow @ODOT & https://t.co/e3RG1cSUEv for updates. For KY go to @KYTCGoKY https://t.co/tjqsDk0F9g — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 11, 2020 Cincinnati (OH) Police Department/Twitter

The fire has since been extinguished, but there is still a chemical spill that needs to be cleaned up from this crash. A shelter-in-place order was made, but it was lifted quickly, according to police. The Environmental Protection Agency and bridge inspectors are now investigating the incident as well as the bridge’s structural integrity.

There were no reported injuries from the crash, and the cause of both the crash and fire are still unknown.

