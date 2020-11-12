Two Chicago Firefighters Treated After Fighting Jeweler’s Row Fire in The Loop

According to a report from ABC7, two Chicago (IL) Fire Department (CFD) members were treated for heat exhaustion after around 200 firefighters responded to a high-rise fire in the Chicago’s The Loop Thursday morning.

City police and fire officials responded to a fire reported in the 22-story Mallers Building at Wabash and Madison in Jewelers Row at around 4 a.m. The fire started on the 10th floor, but search and rescue operations found no one inside the building.

The CFD called for a third alarm, requesting more equipment was brought in to put it out. Flames were visible from the street level at one point. By 5:30 a.m., the flames had been extinguished.

Two firefighters were overcome by heat and are now being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford said the fire was difficult to extinguish because of its location in the building.

Wabash is closed in the area of the emergency response, but the Chicago Transit Authority has not been affected.

