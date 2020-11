Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Paul Dansbach takes a look at firefighting concerns in an almost 100-year-old structure that has undergone several changes in occupancy and renovations.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

Watch in the player above.

