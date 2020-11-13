Firefighter Among Two Injured in Virginia Beach (VA) Fire

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

Robyn Sidersky

The Virginian-Pilot

(TNS)

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured Thursday night in a Virginia Beach fire, officials said.

Just before 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire on Stancil Street in Windsor Woods.

Three people and three pets were there when the fire started. One firefighter and one of the home’s residents suffered injuries and were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The fire damaged the front room and the attack, officials said. The rest of the house received smoke damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the three people who lived in the home, since they were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Robyn Sidersky, 757-222-5117, [email protected]

———

©2020 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.