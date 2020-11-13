D.C. Fire Rescues Person Struck by Metro Train

According to a report from ABC7, a person is in critical condition after being struck by a DC Metro train, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m Thursday night between Judiciary Square and Union Station. D.C. Fire said that, after the rescue effort was made, they removed the victim from underneath the track. The person is conscious.

Update person beneath Metro train at Union Station Metro. patient conscious but has significant injury. #DCsBravest have chocked train wheels, confirmed power down, and are working to remove the victim. Unified command being established with @wmata and @MetroTransitPD. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 13, 2020 DC Fire and EMS/Twitter

The department said the person was taken to the hospital with “critical injuries.”

Update person under train at Union Station @wmata. #DCsBravest have rescued victim from beneath train. Patient will be transported with critical injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 13, 2020 DC Fire and EMS/Twitter

Metro said there is a delay in both directions as crews continue to work.

Red Line Delay: Single tracking btwn Judiciary Square and Union Station due to a person struck by train at Union Station. Expect delays in both directions — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 13, 2020 Metrorail Info/Twitter

ALSO

Mike Ciampo: Derailed

Lessons Learned from the Hoboken Train Derailment

Amtrak Derailment Operations: the First 24 Minutes