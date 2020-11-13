D.C. Fire Rescues Person Struck by Metro Train

According to a report from ABC7, a person is in critical condition after being struck by a DC Metro train, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.
The accident occurred just before 11 p.m Thursday night between Judiciary Square and Union Station. D.C. Fire said that, after the rescue effort was made, they removed the victim from underneath the track. The person is conscious.
The department said the person was taken to the hospital with “critical injuries.”
Metro said there is a delay in both directions as crews continue to work.
