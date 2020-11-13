Photos: Firefighters Battle Major Gary (IN) Recycling Center Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from the scene of a recent large fire at a recycling center in Gary, Indiana.

According to CBS Chicago, the fire occurred on November 11, 2020, at Innofuel Energy Solutions on 6480 Industrial Highway near Gary/Chicago International Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the fire.

More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

MORE TIM OLK

Photos: Fire at Vacant Hammond (IN) Building

Photos: Crews Battle Four-Alarm Fire in Abandoned Rockford (IL) Building

Photos: IL Firefighters Respond to Tanker Truck Rollover

Photos: IL Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire in Multiple Buildings

Photos: Massive Fire Burns Historic Rockford (IL) Church