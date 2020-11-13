IL Fire District Emphasizes Importance of Closed Doors in Fire Prevention

Bartlett Fire District/YouTube

Like many fire departments across the nation, the Bartlett (IL) Fire District was forced to cancel its annual Fire Prevention Week this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bartlett Fire District members did not want to lose out on the opportunity to educate our community about fire prevention and safety.

The fire district’s public relations division developed a plan to build their Close Before You Doze burn prop and film this crucial public safety message. A house fire can ignite and become unsurvivable in a matter of minutes. The goal was to increase the public’s knowledge of a simple step that many families are unaware of that can save a life during a fire.

UL FSRI started the Close before you Doze campaign to help decrease fire fatalities. Bartlett Fire District began building this two-bedroom house to display during the annual open house. The structure simulates a residential fire and illustrates how sleeping with a closed bedroom door can make a life-saving difference in a fire.

For more information, please contact Deputy Chief Brian Becker.

