Early Morning Fire Damages Davenport (IA) Home

The Davenport Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a home in the 900 block of East 15th Street early Saturday, according to a news release issued by the Davenport Fire Department.

Firefighters were sent to 916 E. 15th St. at 5:21 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

According to the Scott County Assessor’s Office electronic records, the home is a single-family, two-story frame home built in 1900.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire and smoke coming from the front porch. The family was home when the fire started and was alerted by their neighbor. Everyone was able to escape.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire caused extensive damage to the structure.

The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and West Central Illinois was notified to assist the family that was displaced.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday night.

