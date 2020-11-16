Orange County (CA) Fire Authority Purchases Five KME® Wildland Units

Nesquehoning, PA—KME Fire Apparatus, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, announces the delivery of five KME commercial wildland units to the Orange County (CA) Fire Authority (OCFA). Three Type 3 Interface Pumpers™ and two Tactical Tenders™ will join more 100 KME apparatus currently in service at the OCFA.

The five units are built on Freightliner® chassis with custom body styles organized to the mission of each truck. These units will aid the OCFA when responding to calls in the wildland and urban interface areas served.

The three (3) Type 3 Interface Pumpers feature the following:

Freightliner M2 106 4×4 chassis

Cummins 350-hp engine and Allison transmission

92” KME body constructed of 12 GA stainless steel

500-gallon integral to body water tank with 20-gallon foam tank

Darley JMP 500 PTO 500-gpm two-stage pump

Darley 1.5 AGE 26BSD 120-gpm pump

FoamPro ® 2001 foam system

2001 foam system Custom interior cab console

The two (2) Tactical Tenders feature the following:

Freightliner M2 106 4×2 chassis

Cummins 350-hp engine and Allison transmission

138” KME Eliminator tanker body constructed of 3/16” aluminum

2,000-gallon water tank with 20-gallon foam tank

Darley JMP 500-gpm two-stage pump with pump-and-roll capabilties

FoamPro 2001 foam system

TFT Tornado Bumper Turret designed to operate at pressures up to 500 gpm to aid in rapid fire extinguishment

Rear gound sweep discharge

Stainless steel rear dump swivel and extension chute

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) is a regional fire service agency that serves 23 cities in Orange County, California and all unincorporated areas. The OCFA protects over 1,680,000 residents with its 71 fire stations located throughout Orange County.

“We have a long-standing relationship with OCFA and we are grateful for their continued confidence in the KME product,” said Bret Cerini, Sales Manger, REV Fire Group California.

For more information, visit www.kmefire.com.