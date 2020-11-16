Firefighters Knock Down Jackson Street (MA) Rooming House Fire

Jill Harmacinski

The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.

(TNS)

LAWRENCE — There were no serious injuries Monday when fire broke out in a Jackson Street rooming house just before noon.

Flames were shooting out of a third-floor dormer when firefighters arrived.

The blaze is believed to have started in an unoccupied bedroom below and then stretched to the third-floor area which essentially attic space, said Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney.

The bulk of the fire had been knocked down at 12:40 p.m.

One firefighter suffered a hand injury battling the blaze and required stitches, Meaney said.

Meaney said overall, “everything went well and the guys did a great job.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by Lawrence fire investigators and troopers assigned to the state fire marshal’s office.

Methuen, Haverhill, North Andover and Danvers firefighters were called to the city as mutual aid for coverage. They assisted at the scene and covering fire headquarters.

Built in 1910, the property has ten apartments, is valued at $631,000 and is owned by Durso Properties and JLH & Smith LLC, according to city assessing records.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.

———

©2020 The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Mass.)

Visit The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Mass.) at www.eagletribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.