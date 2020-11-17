Firefighting, News

No One Injured at San Jose (CA) Auto Dealership Fire

According to a report from NBC Bay Area, San Jose (CA) Fire Department (SJFD) crews successfully extinguished a fire at an auto dealership Monday evening. 

At 7:05 p.m. Monday, the SJFD received multiple reports of the fire at the dealership on South First Street near West Humboldt Street. 

San Jose Fire Dept./Twitter

The fire ignited behind the building. An employee went to the back of the building with a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, but the fire roared in from the alleyway, said SJFD spokesman Captain Brad Cloutier. 

No one was injured, he said.

ALSO

Podcast: Fire and Training: Commercial Fires

Training for the Commercial Fireground

Mayday Monday: Residential Tactics at Commercial Fires

More