No One Injured at San Jose (CA) Auto Dealership Fire

According to a report from NBC Bay Area, San Jose (CA) Fire Department (SJFD) crews successfully extinguished a fire at an auto dealership Monday evening.

At 7:05 p.m. Monday, the SJFD received multiple reports of the fire at the dealership on South First Street near West Humboldt Street.

Multiple units are on scene of a structure fire at an auto dealership, on S 1st St, near Humboldt St. Traffic is being rerouted around the incident. pic.twitter.com/O6vlcpczDY — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) November 17, 2020 San Jose Fire Dept./Twitter

The fire ignited behind the building. An employee went to the back of the building with a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, but the fire roared in from the alleyway, said SJFD spokesman Captain Brad Cloutier.

No one was injured, he said.

