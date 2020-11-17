No One Injured at San Jose (CA) Auto Dealership Fire

According to a report from NBC Bay Area, San Jose (CA) Fire Department (SJFD) crews successfully extinguished a fire at an auto dealership Monday evening.
At 7:05 p.m. Monday, the SJFD received multiple reports of the fire at the dealership on South First Street near West Humboldt Street.
The fire ignited behind the building. An employee went to the back of the building with a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, but the fire roared in from the alleyway, said SJFD spokesman Captain Brad Cloutier.
No one was injured, he said.
