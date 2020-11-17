Photos: LAFD Firefighters Rescue Dog from House Fire

Firefighters with the City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) rescued a dog from a recent house fire in Sun Valley, and fire photographer Rick McClure captured some images from the scene.

LAFD was summoned to 8739 North Remick Avenue for a structure fire at 12:16 a.m. on November 6, 2020. Fire in one room and the attic drove the occupants out before they could locate their beloved “Bonbon.” Firefighters located and rescued the family dog from the smoke and flames and extinguished the fire in 19 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

