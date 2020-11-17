Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Cellar Fires

Host Danny Sheridan speaks with special guests Frank Leeb and Chuck Downey of the FDNY about cellar fires.
Sponsored by Globe: https://globe.msasafety.com/supraflex
The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter
Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.
ALSO
Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: UL FSRI Research Update
Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: The War Years
Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Frank Leeb