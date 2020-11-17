E-ONE® Delivers HR 100™ Ladder to Auburn (NY) Fire Department

OCALA, FL—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the delivery of an E-ONE HR 100 ladder truck to the Auburn Fire Department in Auburn, NY.

To allow for ample equipment storage space, Auburn Fire Department chose a tandem-axle, no-pump, no-tank design. The body features full-height, full-depth compartments and a large forward transverse compartment. An assortment of roll-out trays, shelving, and tool boards provides firefighters quick access to equipment and tools. This truck also features several options to increase maneuverability including a raised lower rear body for additional ground clearance and 45-degree rear corners to reduce tail swing and to help navigate Auburn’s tight city streets.

Other key features of Auburn’s E-ONE HR-100 aerial include:

Cyclone® long cab with roll-cage design

Barrier style cab doors with extended lower steps

Severe duty interior including cab dash, engine cover and door panels

Integral torque box chassis frame coated with zinc flame spray for enhanced corrosion protection

Extruded aluminum body with large forward transverse and full height/full depth compartments each side

HR 100 extruded aluminum aerial with 500-pound tip load (wet or dry)

Advanced Aerial Control System™ (AACS)

Monitor with wireless remote controls and pinnable to allow waterway to be set at the tip or end of section three for rescue operations

Narrow crisscross under-slung outriggers with only 12′ spread

including two 35′ two-section, two 28′ two-section, and two 20′ roof ladders

10-kW Harrison hydraulic generator with two cord reels

AXIS® Smart Truck Technology

“The maneuverability and handling of the vehicle is impressive,” said Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz. “The 12′ outrigger spread allows us to operate in places we previously were unable to. Having the ability to carry a total of 225′ of ground ladders while keeping the overall length and wheelbase to a minimum was a requirement. E-ONE was able to accomplish this and still incorporate a large amount of compartmentation. Feedback from department personnel has been positive and we expect many years of service with this aerial.”

“The Auburn unit is an extension of the growing family of HR 100 aerial configurations,” said Joe Hedges, E-ONE Product Manager. “The tandem axle design with no pump or tank provides a large amount of equipment storage capacity. This unit also features our new increased width ladder tunnel option providing additional capacity for ground ladders.”

For more information, visit e-one-aerials.com.