In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath talk with John Salka, Bobby Halton, and Scott Thompson about aggressive fire attack.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. Eastern or watch this space for the discussion.

