West Baltimore City (MD) Crews Respond to Fire in Three-Story Building

According to a report from WJZ, Baltimore City (MD) Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a three-story building fire that broke out in the 1700 block of N. Fulton Avenue. The intersection of N. Fulton and W. North Avenues was later closed.

#BREAKING: @BaltimoreFire putting out the flames at this West Baltimore 3-story building on Fulton Ave (the intersection is closed here with W North Ave) – Crews are climbing up the ladder now into the 3rd floor and onto the roof, no word on injured yet. Updates @wjz pic.twitter.com/Rl8HM8yTIx — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) November 18, 2020 Annie Rose Ramos/Twitter

Despite the cold temperatures, neighbors came out in the cold to watch the incident.

No injuries have been reported. It’s believed no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

