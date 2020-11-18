West Baltimore City (MD) Crews Respond to Fire in Three-Story Building

According to a report from WJZ, Baltimore City (MD) Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a three-story building fire that broke out in the 1700 block of N. Fulton Avenue. The intersection of N. Fulton and W. North Avenues was later closed.
Despite the cold temperatures, neighbors came out in the cold to watch the incident.
No injuries have been reported. It’s believed no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
